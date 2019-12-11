Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angel Kay Horn. View Sign Service Information Talladega Funeral Home 65001 AL Highway 77 N , Talladega , AL 35160 (256)-362-0111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Talladega Funeral Home Funeral service 1:00 PM Talladega Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Angela Kay Horn, 58, of Talladega, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Her family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The funeral service will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Larry Mitchell and Apostle Annette Martin will officiate. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. Ms. Horn was a lifelong citizen of Talladega and was Pentecostal by faith. She attended Feed My Sheep Ministries in Lincoln, AL. She was an avid Alabama fan, and loved Nascar racing, specifically her favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She loved her family most of all, especially her grandson, David Paul Lugo and great grandson, David Walker Tipton. Ms. Horn is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Mitchell; mother, Myra Martin; daughter, Pam Mitchell; brothers, Billy Wayne Mitchell and David Martin; and sister, Pam Martin. She is survived by her grandson, David Paul Lugo; great grandson, David Walker Tipton; brothers, Bobby Mitchell, Mike (Sheila) Mitchell, Timmy (Ann) Mitchell, and Doug (Sandra) Martin; sisters, Cheryl (Jeff) Arnold, Gina Norred, Michelle (Lamont) Swain, and Patty (Mike) Sadek; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Pallbearers will be James Mitchell, Arthur Brewer, Lee Shirey, Mark Shirey, Frank Grogan, and Daven Martin. Randy Wheeler will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Ms. Angela Kay Horn, 58, of Talladega, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Her family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The funeral service will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Larry Mitchell and Apostle Annette Martin will officiate. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. Ms. Horn was a lifelong citizen of Talladega and was Pentecostal by faith. She attended Feed My Sheep Ministries in Lincoln, AL. She was an avid Alabama fan, and loved Nascar racing, specifically her favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She loved her family most of all, especially her grandson, David Paul Lugo and great grandson, David Walker Tipton. Ms. Horn is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Mitchell; mother, Myra Martin; daughter, Pam Mitchell; brothers, Billy Wayne Mitchell and David Martin; and sister, Pam Martin. She is survived by her grandson, David Paul Lugo; great grandson, David Walker Tipton; brothers, Bobby Mitchell, Mike (Sheila) Mitchell, Timmy (Ann) Mitchell, and Doug (Sandra) Martin; sisters, Cheryl (Jeff) Arnold, Gina Norred, Michelle (Lamont) Swain, and Patty (Mike) Sadek; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Pallbearers will be James Mitchell, Arthur Brewer, Lee Shirey, Mark Shirey, Frank Grogan, and Daven Martin. Randy Wheeler will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close