Ms. Angela Kay Horn, 58, of Talladega, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Her family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The funeral service will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Larry Mitchell and Apostle Annette Martin will officiate. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. Ms. Horn was a lifelong citizen of Talladega and was Pentecostal by faith. She attended Feed My Sheep Ministries in Lincoln, AL. She was an avid Alabama fan, and loved Nascar racing, specifically her favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She loved her family most of all, especially her grandson, David Paul Lugo and great grandson, David Walker Tipton. Ms. Horn is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Mitchell; mother, Myra Martin; daughter, Pam Mitchell; brothers, Billy Wayne Mitchell and David Martin; and sister, Pam Martin. She is survived by her grandson, David Paul Lugo; great grandson, David Walker Tipton; brothers, Bobby Mitchell, Mike (Sheila) Mitchell, Timmy (Ann) Mitchell, and Doug (Sandra) Martin; sisters, Cheryl (Jeff) Arnold, Gina Norred, Michelle (Lamont) Swain, and Patty (Mike) Sadek; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Pallbearers will be James Mitchell, Arthur Brewer, Lee Shirey, Mark Shirey, Frank Grogan, and Daven Martin. Randy Wheeler will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 11, 2019