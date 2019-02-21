Memorial service for Angela Renee Butler Goodson, age 40 of Sycamore, will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Jim Griffin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. She passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Chris Goodson; daughters, Kaelyn Renee Butler and Emily Ann Goodson; mother, Dorothy Butler; brother, Aaron Butler; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Nathan Butler. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 21, 2019