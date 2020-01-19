Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Barker Day. View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 2219 - 2nd Ave North Pell City , AL 351251705 (205)-338-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Barker Day, (89) Born May 19, 1930 of Pell City, passed away January 12, 2020 peacefully at home with family.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert (Bob) Day, daughter Carol White and husband Gary; son Greg Day and wife Lisa; son Troy Day; son Joel Day and wife Leslie; 9 Grandchildren; Darnell Allen (Pete); Tammy Godwin (Jimbo); Dr. Heather White (Dr. Mukesh Patel); Rusty White (Valerie); Michelle Brasher (Neal); Luke Day (Candace); Elizabeth Day; Ryker Day; Colt Day; 12 Great Grandchildren; Gavin Allen; Mary Allen; Emily Cone (J.C.); Sway Godwin; Suri Patel; Lyla Day; Tyler Day; Tessa Day; Calvin Brasher; Mirabelle Brasher; Avery White; Emerson White; Her identical twin sister Nan Eurton; sister in law Doris Franklin along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her youngest daughter Amy Gene Day (Joel's twin sister) her parents, Ezra C. and Mineola Barker; Brother E.C. Barker; Sisters Modie Houston and Jerry Nelson.

Ann graduated from Ensley High School in 1949; married Robert (Bob) Day on June 2, 1950 and had 5 children. Ann resided in Pell City Alabama since 1977 and was a devout Christian and Patriot who loves God, her family and her country. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pell City in which she was very active in the Christian Outreach, the Christian Love Pantry, and used her artistic skills to paint pictures and furniture in which she donated to help raise money for the Christian Outreach church "Bazaar" and "Tablescapes" with the raised funds benefitting the Love Pantry as well as Lakeside Hospice.

Ann started, and was Queen of the Red Rose Chapter of the Red Hat Society in Pell City. She was a member of The Logan Martin Swingers Square Dance Club, and the Southern Stomping Cloggers. She loved to clog with her twin sister at nursing homes as well as other events where they became known as the "Clogging Twins". Ann was an accomplished artist who loved to paint. She and her twin Nan painted many murals, including murals at the Pell City High School, The Pell City Library, Pell City First United Methodist Church and Ingram Manor Nursing Home.

Ann won the Sr. Mrs. St. Clair County beauty pageant in 1992 and was the 1st runner up in the Sr. Mrs. Alabama pageant. She was nominated in 2001 for Pell City Citizen of the year and was a delegate for many years to the North Alabama Conference for United Methodist Church.

Based on Ann's wishes, a graveside family only service was held on January 16, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Al.

Pallbearers were Gary White, Rusty White, Greg Day, Troy Day, Joel Day, and Luke Day.

The service was led by Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church Pell City, Byron Vance with special music by Janice Rivers and Kathy Alldredge.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations to be made to the Christian Love Pantry; First United Methodist Church Pell City.

Ann will be greatly missed by family and friends. We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers as well as St. Vincent's Hospice and Diversicare of Pell City for taking care of our mother.

Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.

