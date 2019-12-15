Ann Elizabeth Grogan McKinney, 92, of Talladega, passed away on December 11, 2019.
She was a lifelong resident of Talladega. A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Pine Hill Memorial Park in Talladega with Don Barnett officiating. Her family will receive friends at Usrey Funeral Home from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Mrs. McKinney was preceded in death by her husband, James Grady McKinney.
She is survived by daughter, Linda McKinney Paris (Greg); granddaughters, Lesli East (Tyler), Brittany Cotton (Shaun), Ashley Paris and Allison Jones (Shea); great-grandchildren, Calep East, Ainsley East, Canter East and Sawyer Jones.
Mrs. McKinney worked as an official Court Reporter for the 29th Judicial Circuit of Talladega County under Judge William C. Sullivan for 35 years. During that time, she was very active and held various offices with the Alabama and National Shorthand Association and was active in numerous civic organizations.
She was a lifelong active member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Danny Morrison, Vic McCrary, Shaun Cotton, Shea Jones, Tyler East and Greg Paris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church of Talladega.
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 15, 2019