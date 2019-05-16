Guest Book View Sign Service Information Radney Funeral Home 1326 Dadeville Road Alexander City , AL 35010 (256)-234-2511 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Jude Catholic Church Sylacauga , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service for Mrs. Anna Catherine Honeycutt, 94, of Sylacauga, Alabama, will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the St. Jude Catholic Church in Sylacauga. Father Shobhan Singareddy will officiate. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Childersburg. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at St. Jude Catholic Church. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Coosa Valley Healthcare in Sylacauga. She was born on October 2, 1924 in Oklahoma. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed sending greeting cards during holidays and birthdays to them. Mrs. Honeycutt was an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She also enjoyed her cats, reading, and history. She is survived by her nephews, Harry Steve Barnett (Becky), Ray Green (Susan) and Joseph Dewey Barnett (Bonnie); niece in law, Maxine Barnett and several great and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Honeycutt; three newborns; parents; nephew, Kenneth Franklin Barnett; sister in law, Myrtis Honeycutt Green and her brother and sister in law, Dewey and Marie Barnett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Catholic Church, PO Box 111, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at Funeral Service for Mrs. Anna Catherine Honeycutt, 94, of Sylacauga, Alabama, will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the St. Jude Catholic Church in Sylacauga. Father Shobhan Singareddy will officiate. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Childersburg. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at St. Jude Catholic Church. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Coosa Valley Healthcare in Sylacauga. She was born on October 2, 1924 in Oklahoma. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed sending greeting cards during holidays and birthdays to them. Mrs. Honeycutt was an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She also enjoyed her cats, reading, and history. She is survived by her nephews, Harry Steve Barnett (Becky), Ray Green (Susan) and Joseph Dewey Barnett (Bonnie); niece in law, Maxine Barnett and several great and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Honeycutt; three newborns; parents; nephew, Kenneth Franklin Barnett; sister in law, Myrtis Honeycutt Green and her brother and sister in law, Dewey and Marie Barnett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Catholic Church, PO Box 111, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Daily Home on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close