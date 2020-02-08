Anna Elizabeth Williams passed away February 6, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga. Anna is survived by her mother, Ruth Wise Williams; her brother, Michael Eugene Williams (Myrtle Beach, SC); her sister Melissa Williams Walker (Barry) and niece Ansley Elizabeth Walker. Anna was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Eugene (Gene) Williams; her maternal grandparents, John Allen Wise and Annie Mae Russell Wise; and her paternal grandparents, William Raymond Williams and Fanny Elizabeth Pearce Williams. Anna was born September 30, 1969 in Sylacauga, Alabama. She attended Sylacauga City Schools, graduating from Sylacauga High School in 1987. She later attended Central Alabama Community College, where she regularly tutored students in algebra, geometry, and trigonometry. Anna then attended the University of Alabama and Auburn University, both briefly, before becoming Director of Food Services at Southern Union Community College in Opelika, Alabama. Anna decided to reenroll at Auburn University with an eye on a Bachelor's degree in Horticulture; on this same day, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Despite continuing to work at Southern Union, Anna earned her BS degree from Auburn in Horticulture. In 2008, due to the progression of her MS, Anna moved back to Sylacauga to be closer to her family. In 2016, she became a resident of Coosa Valley Nursing Home due to complications from MS, and she resided here until February 6, 2020. Anna had two clear passions: her cats and University of Alabama football. She is also preceded in death by her cats Bruce, Jesse, and Bonnie, as well as countless animals from her youth. She was passionate in her love for all animals and for their welfare. Anna was generous, kind, and compassionate. Anna's family wishes to thank the staff of Coosa Valley Nursing Home for all the loving care they have provided Anna since 2016. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes friends will consider a donation to the MS Society in Anna's name. A graveside service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 8, 2020