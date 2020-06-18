After 57 years of marriage, Annette Dean Haynes, 74 and Jerry Lee Haynes, 77 of Anniston passed away within a few hours of one another.Funeral Service will be Saturday June 20, 2020 at 12pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home; Rev. Homer Longoria will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10-12 at Chapel Hill Funeral home. Burial to follow at Lloyd's Chapel Baptist Cemetery.Annette Dean (Silas) Haynes was born May 20, 1946 to Cleve and Irene Silas in Anniston, Alabama. Annette is retired from Anniston Sportswear. She was united in marriage to Jerry Lee Haynes on February 1, 1963.Jerry Lee Haynes, born May 7, 1943 to Jeff and Burma Haynes in Anniston, Alabama. He is retired from Central Casting.Jerry and Annette are preceded in death by their son, Douglas Haynes; parents, Cleve and Irene Silas, and Jeff and Burma Haynes; siblings, Dot Moore, Wayne Silas, Lamar Haynes, James and Martha Jennings and sister-in-law Bobbie Haynes.Jerry and Annette have blessed the lives of their surviving 3 children, Jerry (Kathy)Haynes, Falkville, AL, Gregory Haynes, Anniston, AL, Johnny Haynes, Anniston, AL; 4 grandchildren, Ashley (Dean) Anderson, Cleveland, GA, Michael Haynes, Anniston, AL, Greg Haynes, Anniston, AL, Cole Haynes, Falkville, AL. and 9 great grandchildren.Online condolences may be made at