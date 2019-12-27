Annie "Betty" Guy, age 95, of Alexander City, AL, passed away December 20, 2019. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 am at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10-11 am at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel. All services will be officiated by Rev. Bill Morris. Mrs. Guy is survived by her son, Gerald Reynolds (Margaret), Ray Guy (Jane) and Mike Guy (Sara); Daughters, Brenda McDowell and Karen Dennis (Clark); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; brothers, Lyman C. Thompson and Bill E. Thompson. She is preceded in death by her husband for more than 50 years, John C. Guy Jr and son-in-law, Gene McDowell. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 27, 2019