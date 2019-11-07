The Daily Home

Annie Lee Tucker McDaniel

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Clair Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
1716 Cogswell Avenue,
Pell City, AL
Obituary
Annie Lee Tucker McDaniel, 72, Pell City, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Celebration of Life will be 1:00p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the St. Clair Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, 1716 Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL. Bishop Terry A. Jones will officiate. Those left to cherish her many memories are her loving and devoted husband, Samuel McDaniel, Pell City, AL; children, Earl Tucker, Henry Tucker, both of Pell City, AL, Shaqueta (Chaz) Vessie, Talladega, AL; children in love, David (Carolyn) McDaniel, Pell City, AL, Lavon (Dorothy) McDaniel, Spring Lake, NC, Sandra (Benjamin) Wallace, Rochester, NY, Shirley Faye (Edward) Wheeler, Colorado Spring, CO; ten grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; one sister, Lula Bell Blocker, San Antonio, TX; a host of step-grandchildren, step-great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust". www.adamsbuggs.com
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 7, 2019
