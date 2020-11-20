A celebration of life for Annie Lee Wesley Heath, 77, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at DeForest Chapel on the campus of Talladega College. Due to the pandemic, admission will be limited. Interment will be in Tallassahatchie Church Cemetery. Ms. Heath will lie in state at DeForest Chapel one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Ms. Annie Lee Wesley Heath began her life on earth on October 30, 1943, entrusted to the union of Booker T. Wesley, Sr. and Lillie Garrett Wesley in Talladega County, Alabama. Ms. Heath committed her life to Christ at an early age and made Tallassahatchie Missionary Baptist Church her place of worship. She used her spiritual gifts as a member of the Missionary Society, the Cheerful Givers and as a member of the choir. Annie was educated in the Talladega County Schools completing her public school education at Phyllis Wheatley in Childersburg. She demonstrated her continued thirst for learning by completing a bachelor's degree at Talladega College and a master's degree at Jacksonville State University. Ms. Heath taught math in the Talladega City and Talladega County Schools. She also worked at her alma mater, Talladega College, in the financial aid office and with the Upward Bound program. Many knew Ms. Heath in the community as a long time insurance saleswoman with Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company. In 1966, Annie and the late Walter Heath, Sr. were united in holy matrimony and to this union five children were born. Later in life, she found love again with Lamar Swain and they remained together until his passing. During Ms. Heath's free time, she enjoyed playing bid whist, playing the piano, singing, telling jokes, laughing and entertaining. Ms. Wesley began her rest in eternity on the evening of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in passing by her better half, Lamar Swain; her parents, Booker, Sr. and Lillie Wesley; three brothers, Booker T. Wesley, Jr., Wilbert F. Wesley and Otis Wesley; and one daughter, Michelle D. Heath. Annie is survived by two daughters, Mikita Heath King of Hoover, Alabama and Kimberly Ann Heath of Childersburg, Alabama; two sons, Walter (Angela) Heath, Jr. of Allen, Texas and Michael Heath of Talladega, Alabama; five grandchildren, Marquis D. (Maya) Heath of Garland, Texas, Briana A. Heath of Little Rock, Arkansas, Makayla N. Heath of Allen, Texas, Kimora A. Heath and Kam'Ron M. Heath of Childersburg, Alabama; one great grandson, Malcolm D. Heath; four sisters, Lillie Jackson of Childersburg, Alabama, Willie Belle Wesley of Columbus, Ohio, Geraldine (Charles) Barnett and Ina B. Wesley of Childersburg, Alabama; one aunt, Myrtle Wesley of Childersburg, Alabama; a special sister-in-law, Nellye Heath of Alpine, Alabama; four brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make donations in honor of Annie L. Heath to one of the following: Talladega College, Class of '65, 627 W Battle Street, Talladega, AL 35160, Tallassahatchie Missionary Baptist Church, 741 Kymulga Rd., Childersburg, AL 35044, The Family of Ann Heath, Payable to Kimberly Heath, 3011 DeSoto Caverns Pkwy, Childersburg, AL 35044 Visit www.terrysmortuary.com
for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.