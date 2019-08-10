Mrs. Annie Louise Taylor Jones, 86, of Talladega, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Stockdale Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Robert Earl Sanders and Rev. Larry Mitchell will officiate. Mrs. Jones was a lifelong citizen of Talladega and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. She had served at Citizens Hospital as a volunteer "Candy Striper" Nursing Assistant. She is preceded in death by her sons, Charles and David Taylor. Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Joe Jones; sons, Edward (Maureen) Taylor, Larry Taylor, Richard (Kathy) Taylor, and Gary (Connie) Taylor; as well as 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 4 great- great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Mike Taylor, Sid Wooten, Jeff Watkins, Mark Taylor, Steven Taylor, and Mark Cooper. Edwin Taylor will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 10, 2019