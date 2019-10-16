The Daily Home

Mrs. Annie Pearl Kelley

A celebration of life for Mrs. Annie Pearl Kelley, 80, will be held on Saturday, October 19th at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Harpersville, AL at 1:00 PM. with Rev. Clarence Carter, officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday 11:00 AM to 1:00PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Harpersville, AL. Mrs. Annie Pearl Kelley departed this walk of life on October 15, 2019 at St. Vincents East, Birmingham, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories three loving children; Rhonda Lynne (Jerome) Stallworth of Ft. Wayne, IN, Randall G. (Joann) Kelley of Birmingham, AL, and Charissa Kelley (Quint) Davis of Jacksonville, AL, brother; Rev. Henry M. (Debra) O'neal, three sisters; Bobbie Joe (Algie) Swain, Bernita Sawyer, Juanita Hamby; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
