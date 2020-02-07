Services for Mrs. Annie Ruth Bell, 85, will be Saturday at Noon at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Dr. C. M. Henderson will officiate. Burial in New Hope C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Bynum, AL. The body will be at the church one hour before service. She passed on Wednesday at Diversicare in Oxford. Survivors: husband, John Bell, Jr.; sons, John Bell, James Bell both of Anniston, Willie (Belinda) Bell of Oxford; daughters, Francinia (James) Frazier of Atlanta, GA, Linda (Billy) Brown of Anniston, Loreathea Garrett of Seattle, Washington; sister, Ereette Lawler of Anniston; special cousin, Rex (Vanessa) Bell of Munford; 11 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sims Funeral Service will direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 7, 2020