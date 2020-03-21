Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Ruth (Williams) Wilson. View Sign Service Information Community Funeral Home 511 Edgewood Drive Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-5201 Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Community Funeral Home 511 Edgewood Drive Sylacauga , AL 35150 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life for Mrs. Annie Ruth (Williams) Wilson, 75, will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00AM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Percy Nolan, Jr., officiating. Burial will be held Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hanover, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Wilson departed this walk of life on March 15, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. Mrs. Wilson accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Saint Thomas United Methodist Church, Sylacauga, AL. She was very faithful and dedicated to her church work and belief in God. She was a member of the Inspiration choir, a member of the (sub group of the united Methodist willing workers of Oakland heights), taught Sunday School for many years, attended Sunday School and bible study faithfully until her health begin to fail. Annie Ruth once served as secretary of Rising Star Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL and Saint Thomas UMC under the tenure of Rev. Dobbins. She attended East Highland High School and graduated with the class of 1962 and furthered her education at a Business College in Birmingham, AL. Mrs. Wilson worked as a Teacher Assistant at Drew Court Day Care in Sylacauga, and many years at the Childersburg Daycare. She worked at the Winn Dixie Grocery chain in Sylacauga and then transferred to Childersburg Winn Dixie where she later retired. Mrs. Wilson was indeed a good Christian hearted woman. She took upon herself to check on the sick and shut-in as her way of outreach ministry. Her love for the Lord could always be heard by her witnessing and praising God through the pastor's sermon. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, one son, Marcus T. Wilson of Sylacauga, AL; one sister, Jeanette (Louis) Alexander of Sylacauga, AL; two grandsons, Corey D. Bradford and Demetrius A. Sanders both of Sylacauga, AL; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.

