Celebration of Life for Mr. Anthony "Ant Man" Jerome Harvey will be Wednesday, March 11th, at 3:00p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Childersburg. Visitation will be held Friday from 1pm-7pm at Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga. Mr. Anthony Jerome Harvey was born on August 18, 1961 in Sylacauga, AL to the parentage of James Tinsley Harvey, Sr. and Annie Louise Moore. He departed this life on March 5, 2020 at his residence. Anthony accepted Christ at an early age. He attended Childersburg High School. After high school he began his culinary career. He loved to cook, he loved to listen to his music, he loved people and most of all, he loved to dress. He leaves to cherish his memory five brothers, Kenneth (Jacqueline) Harvey and Herbert Crosby of Detroit, MI; James (Barbara) Harvey, Jr.; Ralph Harvey both of Childersburg, AL and Ken (Teresa) Harvey of Sylacauga, AL. Three sisters, Yvonne (Edgar) Wilson of Detroit, MI, Teresa Smith and Alisa Gaddis both of Sylacauga, AL; a very special loving friend/sister in Dusti (Les) Smith and family of Chelsea, AL; special cousins, Clara Murphy and Emma Smith of Anniston, AL and CW4 (Ret.) Cassandra J. Hurt of Chelsea, AL. Funeral services will be directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.