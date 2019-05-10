Anthony "Bubba" Bullock, 38, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The family will receive friends for visitation only on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6 pm to 8pm. Anthony was a lifelong resident of Ohatchee. He worked as a mechanic for MNM Auto Sales. He was loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Phillip and Donna Bullock; three sisters, Stacie Bullock (Richard), Brandie Bullock, and Ashley Bullock; brother, Andre Bullock; grandmother, Lois Wildes; two nieces, Raven Coleman and Jayla Coleman; nephew, Ashton Daniel; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 10, 2019