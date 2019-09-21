Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoine Clifton Tucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Antoine Clifton Tucker was born in Talladega, AL, June 14, 1958 to the parentage of the late Elizabeth Garrett Jackson and James Clifton Tucker. He was the younger of two children. At an early age he confessed Christ as his Savior. He was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Talladega, AL where Dr. Horace L. Patterson Sr. is the pastor. Antoine was educated in the Talladega City School System and graduated from Talladega High School, class of 1976. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management Administration from Tennessee State University in 1981. He married his beloved wife of 30 years, Winifred Whitby, on June 3, 1989 and to this union bore two children. Restaurant Management proved to be his niche as he climbed the corporate ladder. Early in his career he was a restaurant manager for Mrs. Winner's Corp. He quickly advanced to District Manager for Wendy's International, Inc. With hard work and determination he became a Director of Operations at Wendy's Calhoun Management Corporation. His civic activities, affiliations and hobbies include: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; coaching basketball (Browns Mill Recreation Center; and long-time coach and supporter of the Georgia Metros Amateur Athletic Union AAU girls' basketball). Antoine was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing golf. But he enjoyed most coaching his daughters, and watching his grandsons and nephews compete in athletics. Antoine Clifton Tucker departed this life on September 13, 2019 and leaves to cherish his memory many loved ones that include his Wife, Mrs. Winifred Whitby Tucker; Daughters, Brandie Simmons-Wilkins (Brian) of Greenville, SC, Alexandria Chanelle and Megan Kelly Tucker of Covington, GA; Sister, Charon Douglass (Gerald) of Sylacauga, AL; Grandchildren, Brandon and Braylen Wilkins of Greenville, SC; One surviving Aunt, Alyce Tucker of Monroeville, AL; Mother-in-law, Carrie O. Whitby of Macon, GA; Brother-in-law, Dexter Bernard Whitby (Brenda) of Macon, GA; Nephews, Robert Douglass (LaClaire) of Montgomery, AL, Clifton Douglass (Jennifer) of Plano, TX, and Dexter Bernard Whitby, Jr. of Macon, GA; Nieces, Ashleigh Nicole Whitby of Duluth, GA, and Morgan Sherese Harden of Atlanta, GA; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and cherished friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the following three charities: ( www.heart.org ) ( ) Muscular Sclerosis Foundation ( www.donationline.com Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

