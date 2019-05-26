The Daily Home

April May Detwiler Sims

Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Curtis and Son North Chapel
Obituary
Funeral service for April May Detwiler Sims, age 50, of Sylacauga will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Burial will follow at Grassmere Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sims passed away May 24, 2019 at her residence.
She is survived by her Husband: Jesse Sims Sr., Sons: Mark Davis, Luke Davis, Step-sons: Jesse Sims Jr., Alex Sims, Step-daughter: Lori Sims, Sister: Amanda Detwiler and a host of grandchildren.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 26, 2019
