Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Archie Garrett, 64, of Pell City, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife: Aileen Garrett; his children: Tony Alex Garrett, Shunta Lanae Garrett, Shenequa Zella-Shay Garrett; grandchildren: Bella Rose Garrett, and Brooklyn Reign Garrett; other relatives and friends. Life Celebration is Sat., Aug. 15, 2020, 1 PM, at First Baptist Church South Pell City. Committal to follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Fri., Aug. 14, 2020, 4-6 PM, at Dante Jelks Funeral Home, Birmingham, AL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store