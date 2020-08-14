1/1
Archie Garrett
Mr. Archie Garrett, 64, of Pell City, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife: Aileen Garrett; his children: Tony Alex Garrett, Shunta Lanae Garrett, Shenequa Zella-Shay Garrett; grandchildren: Bella Rose Garrett, and Brooklyn Reign Garrett; other relatives and friends. Life Celebration is Sat., Aug. 15, 2020, 1 PM, at First Baptist Church South Pell City. Committal to follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Fri., Aug. 14, 2020, 4-6 PM, at Dante Jelks Funeral Home, Birmingham, AL.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Directors by Dante' L. Jelks
4904 1st Avenue North
Birmingham, AL 35222
(205) 595-0111
August 13, 2020
My deepest heartfelt sympathy and condolences to our family and friends during this time of sorrow. Archie is my first cousin on my dad’s side and will be missed very much!!! ❤✝
Lois Garrett Embry
Family
