Mr. Arin George Limbaugh, 60, of Talladega, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at Oak Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. Rev. Tim Dial will officiate. Mr. Limbaugh was an avid collector of old records and movies, especially Lucille Ball and Dolly Parton. He loved being outdoors and singing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Binnie and Ezzar Limbaugh; brother, Charles Stillwell; and sisters, Mini Lou Martin and Mary Marie Gallahair. Mr. Limbaugh is survived by his brothers, Ricky Limbaugh, Joe Stillwell, and Will Stillwell; sisters, Odel Smith and Virginia (R.P.) Lackey; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Pallbearers will be Adam Lackey, Jonathan Lackey, Johnny Gallahair, William Patterson, Robert Caldwell, and Jerry Lackey. Terry Gallahair will serve as the honorary pallbearer. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 11, 2019