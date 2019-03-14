Arthur Eugene Gaither, 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Funeral service for Mr. Gaither will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Munford Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rusty Stephens will officiate the service. Arthur was a native and resident of Talladega since 1989. Mr. Smith was a member of Munford Church of Christ. He retired from CSX Railroad. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Julia Haynes Gaither; daughter, Genie Jones (Richard); two brothers, Larry Gaither and Donald Gaither. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 14, 2019