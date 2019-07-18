Graveside service for Arvy Lee Wang, age 86, will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Kilgroe Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mr. Wang passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Grandview Medical Center after a brief illness. He is preceded in death his parents, Bauma Mae Whitley Wang and Edwin E. Wang of Laurel Hill, Florida; and one daughter, Sandra Carol Wang. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Faye Sloan Wang; sons, Richard E. Wang and David R. Wang; nephew, Jeff Daniel (Susan); and grandnephews, Drew and Will Daniel. Mr. Wang was a retiree of Fed. Civil Service where he did data reduction in the Mathematical Services Lab at Eglin AFB in Florida. Mr. Wang attended First Baptist Church of Pell City and was a member of the Douglas Sunday School Class. He is a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Florala, Alabama where he had taught an intermediate boys Sunday school class. Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City, 2219 2nd Ave. N., Pell City, AL 35125, 205-338-3341, www.kilgroefh.com
Published in The Daily Home on July 18, 2019