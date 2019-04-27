Funeral services for Miss Aubrey Faye Barnett, age 1 of Childersburg, will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bill Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Grassmere Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 27 from 5:00-8:00 PM. She passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Children's Hospital. She is survived by her mother, Ashley Barnett; father, Cody Barnett; brothers, James Pennington and twin brother, Ethan Barnett; grandparents, Lisa McGuire (Steve), Brandy Wedge, Daron Barnett (Stephanie); great-grandparents, Kenneth and Betty Armbrester, Alfred Wedge, Travis Barnett; aunt, Brittany Armbrester; uncle, James Armbrester; cousins, Gavin, Elijah, Noah and many more. Pallbearers will be James "Drew" Armbrester and Paul Whitman. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 27, 2019