Audrey Faye Robinson Albritton, 34, passed away at 3:23 am Sunday, July 28, 2019. Audrey was born September 2, 1984 in McDough, Ga. She grew up in Orlando, FL, living with father and stepmother, David and Pat Robinson. She attended Eastland Christian School from Pre-k until graduating in 2003. Audrey was active in sports, played basketball, volley ball, and was on several bowling leagues growing up. She has one brother deceased, Jason Robinson. She is survived by mother, Connie Hill; father and stepmother, David and Pat Robinson; her children, Mercedes, Zachery, and David; brother, Gary Robinson; sisters, Jenny Sims and Kaylen Hagewood; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. Services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Curtis and Son Funeral Home, 1315 Talladega Hwy in Sylacauga. Dan Greene will officiate the service. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 14, 2019