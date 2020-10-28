Mrs. Averil Yvonne Goza Grimes, age 92 of Birmingham, passed away October 26, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center. She is survived by her son, Joseph Grimes (Bonnie); daughters, Kristina Heaton and Joyce Peters (Lee); grandchildren, Brandon Heaton (Bekah) and Alyson Grimes and two great-grandchildren, Owen Heaton and Remy Joy Heaton. Mrs. Grimes was born in Birmingham, Alabama on July 6, 1928. She and her late husband, Robert, were married 58 years. Her family moved to Fayetteville, Alabama to be closer to her maternal grandparents. She and her brother, O'Neal Goza, attended grammar school in Fayetteville. They moved to Sylacauga and graduated from B.B. Comer. She was an operator for South Central Bell. Mrs. Grimes joined First Baptist Church in 1951 where she volunteered in the children's department for about 50 years. Her special interests are cooking and baking; traveling and camping in all 50 states and 15 plus countries. She loves hosting an event at her cabin at Lake Martin and going on mission trips with Carpenters for Christ; serving as meal coordinator for nine years. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Curtis and Son North Chapel from 9:00 am until 11:00 AM. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to First Baptist Church Missions. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.