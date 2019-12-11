The Daily Home

Babara R. Johnson

Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL
36203
(256)-831-4611
Babara R. Johnson, 81, of Pell City, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Vincents in Birmingham, AL. Private services will be held at a later date. Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents and a sister. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband, Robert 'Jason' Johnson; son, Jeffrey Johnson; daughters, Julie Sanders (Ricky) and Jana Johnson (Randy Green); grandchildren, Kelsey Johnson (Niki), Allison Sanders, Jacob Sanders; great grandchildren, Madison Underwood and Weston Johnson. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed antiques, NASCAR, cooking and entertaining her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 11, 2019
