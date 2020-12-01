A Celebration Remembering the Short Life of Baby Kaisley Lashae Calloway, 10 weeks, of Talladega, Alabama, will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Curry officiating. Interment will follow in Faith Temple Ministries Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega.

Baby Kailsey Lashae Calloway was born to the parentage of Keenon Calloway and Tarrissa Turner on September 19, 2020.

Oh, what a surprise! We have another baby on the way! Kaisley was born 11 months after her sister Ka'Myiah. When Kaisley made it home it was a little struggle for Ka'Myiah, who was used to having all of Mommy and Daddy's attention. However, that wasn't the case for Kinzley. She was so happy to have another baby sister to break the competition between her and Ka'Myiah. It didn't take long to realized that Mommy had spoiled little Kaisley. Daddy would say, "you're holding her too much," until he found himself doing the same.

Little Kaisley loved being snuggled and talked to by her Mommy and Daddy. She would light up and smile at the sound of their voice. Little Kaisley had begun to do so much, even trying to stand up and holding her head up trying to look around. We were so amazed. She loved the attention she received from her big brother Cordalro. He would quietly watch her and helped to care for her with such attentive love. Kinzley would say, "she looks like me" and would beg to sit down and hold her. Kaisley was well loved by her family, even Ka'Myiah had begun to give her "kisses-kisses". Kaisley was a very precious little bright-eyed baby girl and will be greatly missed by her loved ones.

On Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, God received his precious little angel back into His Holy Presence. Her short little life has had a great impact on our lives.

Preceding Baby Kaisley in death are her grandfather, Willie Nettles, Jr. and great-grandparents, Cleveland and Coralee Turner and George Calloway and Ella Morris.

She will forever be loved and remembered by: her loving parents, Keenon Calloway and Tarrissa Turner; two sisters; Kinzley Calloway and Ka'Myiah Calloway; one brother; Cordalro Moten; grandparents, David and Coraletha Perkins, Shashta Nettles, and Bryant Milner; great-grandparents, Elmer Calloway and William Perkins; five uncles, David (Mary) Turner, Jerrod (LaShelia) Turner, Quendell (Brandi) Turner, Keonte'(Angie) Spidell, and Trevarius Milner; one aunt, Ravin (Chris) Cook; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

