Barbara Ann Wilcox, 79, passed away April 9, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Dr. Clyde Pettus and Rev. Alan Hurst will officiate. Special music by Michelle Walters. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mrs. Wilcox lived most of her life in Talladega. She was a member of Cherry Street Church of God. Mrs. Wilcox is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wilcox; son, Michael "Mike" Wilcox, parents, Woodrow and Helen McVay; and sister, Stella Jones. She is survived by her husband, Carl Smith; brothers, John (LaMerle) McVay, Dwight (Janice) McVay, and Roger (Sissy) McVay; sister, Betty Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Pallbearers will be John McVay, Dwight McVay, Roger McVay, Greg Jones, Mark Cooper, Jerry Wade, and Brandon Wade. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Wilcox.
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 11, 2019