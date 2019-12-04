Guest Book View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Talladega Funeral service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Talladega Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Wright Watts, 87 passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Watts will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church Talladega with visitation before from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Minnie Bailey will officiate the service. As a life-long resident of Talladega, Barbara was employed by Alabama Gas Corporation. She began playing the piano for church at the age of twelve and continued to serve her God and community throughout her life with her gift of music. As a leader, she was the first woman president of the Talladega Kiwanis Club. Barbara is preceded by her husband of fifty-two years, David; her mother and father, Earl and Audrey Wright; and sister, Lynn Turner. She is survived by children, Amelia W. Fletcher, Jonathan Watts, and Gregory Watts; as well as seven grandchildren, Matthew Vinson, Bethany Kersey, Lindsey Giambrone, Whitney Hays, Stephen Watts, Benjamin Watts, and Daniel Watts. There are sixteen great-grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed being a part of their lives. She is also survived by her sister Gloria W Rives and brother Tommy Wright. Pallbearers are her grandsons and Honorary Pallbearers are Talladega First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. The entire Watts family appreciates the years of love and fellowship of the First United Methodist Church Talladega and the tender and professional care of the entire staff of the Wellstar West Georgia Hospice staff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Talladega First United Methodist 400 East Street South Talladega, AL 35160 Or Wellstar West Georgia Hospice 1510 Vernon Road LaGrange, Georgia 30240 Online condolences may be offered at



Barbara Ann Wright Watts, 87 passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Watts will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church Talladega with visitation before from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Minnie Bailey will officiate the service. As a life-long resident of Talladega, Barbara was employed by Alabama Gas Corporation. She began playing the piano for church at the age of twelve and continued to serve her God and community throughout her life with her gift of music. As a leader, she was the first woman president of the Talladega Kiwanis Club. Barbara is preceded by her husband of fifty-two years, David; her mother and father, Earl and Audrey Wright; and sister, Lynn Turner. She is survived by children, Amelia W. Fletcher, Jonathan Watts, and Gregory Watts; as well as seven grandchildren, Matthew Vinson, Bethany Kersey, Lindsey Giambrone, Whitney Hays, Stephen Watts, Benjamin Watts, and Daniel Watts. There are sixteen great-grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed being a part of their lives. She is also survived by her sister Gloria W Rives and brother Tommy Wright. Pallbearers are her grandsons and Honorary Pallbearers are Talladega First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. The entire Watts family appreciates the years of love and fellowship of the First United Methodist Church Talladega and the tender and professional care of the entire staff of the Wellstar West Georgia Hospice staff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Talladega First United Methodist 400 East Street South Talladega, AL 35160 Or Wellstar West Georgia Hospice 1510 Vernon Road LaGrange, Georgia 30240 Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct services. Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close