Service Information Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 (256)-245-4561 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Grace Baptist Church Funeral 1:00 PM Grace Baptist Church

Barbara Patterson Hickman, loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend went home to be with Jesus on August 6th, 2019. Her funeral will be held at Grace Baptist Church on Thursday, August 8th, at 1:00pm, following a visitation at the same location from 11:00am- 1:00pm. Barbara was born and raised in Childersburg, AL. She spent many years working at Kimberly-Clark/ Resolute with loving coworkers. She was a loyal Auburn fan and avid softball spectator. In June 1995, she gave her life to The Lord at Grace Baptist Church and devoted the rest of her years to serving Him, teaching His Word, and making Him known. She lived her life, and her fight, by 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, John and Christine Patterson. She is survived by her husband, Tip Hickman, daughters Angie Grice (Jason), and Tippa Nelson (Greg), sisters Brenda Franks (Gary), and Kelley Mitcham (Glenn), grandchildren Jana Taunton, Sydney Grice, Kayci Grice, Josh Nelson (Ranae), and Matt Nelson (Jessica), great-grandchildren Carson, Jensen, River, and Colton Nelson, nieces Mimi Mercer (Neil) and Lynn Mitcham, nephew John Franks (Beverly), and many loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1299 15th Ave. SW., Childersburg, AL 35044 Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son Funeral Home will direct services. Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 8, 2019

