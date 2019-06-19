Funeral service for Barbara Unger Tucker, 62, will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Keith Owensby and Rev. Joe Teal officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery in Hanover, AL. Mrs. Tucker died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Unger, and grandson, Joshua David Hyatt. She is survived by her husband, Ted Tucker; four daughters, Heather (Matthew) Meeks of Hanover, Rachel (Marvin) Robinson of Sylacauga, Tammy Hendrick of Alpine, Tabitha (Jonathan) Hyatt of Weogufka; son, Paul (Jenny) Kimbrell of Weogufka; 27 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and three brothers John W (Mary) Unger, Frank S. Unger, and Michael G. (Sherry) Unger. Visitation will be Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 19, 2019