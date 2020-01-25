Baron Joseph Durham, 13, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Visitation for Baron will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Munford Church of Christ. Baron is survived by his father, Brandon Durham; step-father, Ben Pierce; step-mother, Natalie Durham; brothers, Landon Durham, Maverick Durham; grandparents, Martha and Lloyd Smith, Curtis and Linda Durham, Roy and Apryl Swafford, Jeff and Jimmie Nell Williams, Steve and Laura Pierce; great grandparents, Toni Swinford, Fred and Janice Williams, and Ed Pierce. In lieu of flowers please make donations to National MS Society or to Munford High School Band Boosters. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 25, 2020