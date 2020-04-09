Celebration of Life(GraveSide Service) for Mr. Barrow "Barry" Darby will be Saturday, April 11th, at 2:00p.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga. Visitation will be held Friday, April 10th from 1pm-8pm at Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga.

Mr. Barrow (Barry) Darby was born April 7, 1956, to the late Neal Darby Sr. and the late Lillian Darby. Mr. Darby departed this life on April 4, 2020, at Shelby Baptist Hospital in Alabaster, Alabama. He was employed with Sylacauga Housing Authority for 32 plus years.

Barry was blessed to be united in Holy Matrimony to his sweet cupcake, Donna Gamble Darby. Together they were blessed with five wonderful children.

Precious memories will forever be in the hearts of all his family: Lashanda Darby, Cornealus (Tachaurie) Darby, Shanalda (Kelvin) Jemison, Barry Jr. (Crystal) Darby, Connie Darby all of Sylacauga, AL; three brothers, Neal Darby Jr (Ruby). of Madison, TN, Larry (Peggy) Darby of Sylacauga, AL and Michael (Carter) Darby of Totowa, New Jersey; five sisters, Lillian R (James) Young of Knoxville, TN, Betty Collins and Trudy Darby of Gallatin, TN, Jeanette Darby of Sylacauga, AL and Renetta (James) Teague of Riverdale, GA; three brothers-in-law, Alfred (Victoria) Cook of Calera, AL, Allen Cook, Willie Cook, and one very special sister-in-law, Carolyn Cook all of Sylacauga, AL. Twelve grandchildren; a special grandson Jaylen, along with LaSummer, Tavaria, Kelvin Jr, Carmen, Mysha, Joshua, Cornealus Jr, Tavares (Bill), Rolan, Octavius and Jayla and one great grandson; his Paw Paw Paw Ky'Mir and a host of special daughters, sons, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

