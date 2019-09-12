Barry Lee Armstrong, age 53, passed away on September 8, 2019 in Sylacauga, AL. Funeral services were Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel at 2 pm. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery following the funeral service. All services were officiated by Rev. Kenneth McDonald, Rev. David Bearden, and Rev. Randy Liner. Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife, Samantha Armstrong; niece who he thought hung the moon, Tabitha Phillips aka Jitterbug; brothers, Gary Armstrong (Phyllis) and James Armstrong (Suzanne); sisters, Sandra Greer (Tommy), Tammy Matthews, Tracy Crocker (Chuck), Hether Walker (Wayne), Jacqui Wallis (Roy), and Nicki Armstrong; stepmother, Peggy Armstrong; lifelong friend, Tim McClellan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, G.W. Armstrong and Eula Ashley Armstrong; brother, Glenn Wallace Armstrong; and nephew, Jason Armstrong. Pallbearers were Tim McClellan, Barry Walker, Terry McClellan, Mike Smith, Jonathan Brewer, and Mann Lightsey. Barry told his wife, Samantha, every day he loved her and she was his best friend. Barry was an avid Alabama fan, and a practical joker. He had an outgoing personality, that allowed him to never meet a stranger, and he would help anyone in need. Donations can be made to Feral Dogs of Avondale Mills and Friends of Sylacauga Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel directed.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 12, 2019