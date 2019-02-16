Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral service for Barry Lynn Hazelwood, Sr., 63, will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Dean officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm at Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Hazelwood went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega. He was preceded in death by parents, Sterling and Clara Hazelwood; one daughter, Connie Tillery; one son, Mark Tillery; four brothers, Michael Hazelwood, Tommy Hazelwood, Sterling Hazelwood and Roger Hazelwood. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tillery; three sons, Barry Hazelwood, Jr. of Cedar Bluff, Jimmy Tillery of Talladega, Kenneth Tillery of Eastaboga; two daughters, Melissa Tillery of Talladega, Sharon Hernandez of Eastaboga; four sisters, Liz Masters of Alpine, Clara O'Barr of Hartselle, Charlotte McClusky of Sulligent, and Patricia Willis of Eastaboga; three brothers, Jimmy Hazelwood, Chris Hazelwood, and Larry Hazelwood all of Talladega; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Randy Tillery, Kenneth Tillery, Mauricio Rosas, Barry Hazelwood, Jr., Dale Almond, Dustin Mullins. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct this service.

