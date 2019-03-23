Funeral services for Beady Darlene Waites, age 59 of Sylacauga, will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Kingston Baptist Church with Pastor Byron White officiating. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23 from 5:30 until 8:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. She passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Brookwood Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Terry Swain; daughters, Tamara Waites and Angel Waites; grandchildren, Austin Davis, Saysha Davis, Shayla Davis, Shanasti Owens, Jase Waites; niece, Sharlene Taylor; great nieces, Samantha Jenkins, Malena Jenkins, Christon Epperson, Carlee Epperson; 2 great nephews; sisters-in-law, Vicki Garrett (Amos), Voncilla Braxton (Gerald), Teresa Crowe, Annie Dorothy Welch (Rev. Percy), Jackie Garrett, Rosa Garrett, Magnolia Garrett, Martha Keith; brothers-in-law, Larry Dean Swain (Mary), Curtis Lee Swain (Teresa), Ricky Swain (Stacey), Rev. James Samuels, Bruce Garrett (Pam). She is preceded in death by her son, Joshua "Bubba" Terrell Swain; father, Norman Duncan, mother, Gladys Duncan; sister, Glenda Hughes; brothers, Ricky and Joseph Duncan and two nieces. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 23, 2019