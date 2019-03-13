Beatrice Jones Conner, 82, of Talladega, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. The family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mrs. Conner was a graduate of Munford High School. She was Freewill Baptist by faith. Mrs. Conner is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Conner; grandson, Jeffery Hyatt; and sister, Verla May Jones. She is survived by her son, Jimmy (Glenda) Conner, Jr.; daughters, Sandra (Wayne Sellars) Lawrence and Nita Parmenter; brothers, Franklin Jones, Samuel Jones, Daniel (Vonnie) Jones, and Raymond (Andrea) Jones; sisters, Sara Barnett, and Mary Frances Carden; grandchildren, Amy (Adam) Myers, Laura Ray, J.R. (Connie) Hyatt, Angela (Art) Barnard, Jonathan Hyatt, and Kevin Lawrence; and 19 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be J.R. Hyatt, Brandon McKibbon, Mason McKibbon, Trey Caldwell, Darby Caldwell, and Adam Myers. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Caldwell, Tim Caldwell, and Wayne Sellars. A family meal will be served at First Freewill Baptist Church following the graveside service. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.