A visitation for Belva Lee Smith, 68, will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Ms. Smith died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Lineville Health and Rehab. She was a native of Talladega but a resident of Ashland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Snuffy" Smith; her parents, Thomas Rupert and Downey Cotney Stewart. She is survived by five daughters, Angela Ellard and Amanda Williams both of Ashland, Suzzette Boggs of TN, Lolita Smith and Regina Thomas of Talladega; five sons, Bobby Ellard and David Smith both of Childersburg, Gerald Smith of Lineville, Charles Brown of GA, and Ricky Smith of Ashland; two sisters, Gay Lemon of Arab, and Lou Ann Stewart of Ashland; host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2019