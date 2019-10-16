Funeral service for Belvia Phillips Rodgers, age 91, of Sylacauga will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Bill Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-1PM at the funeral home. Ms. Rodgers passed away October 14, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joe Rodgers and was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Survivors are her son: Pete Rodgers (Sherry), daughter: Jenny Johnston (Mike), grandchildren: Johnny Rodgers (Candace), Sarah Hart (Micah), Alana Coleman (Cory), great grandchildren: Ayden Hart, Ashton Hart, Ella Kate Coleman and Lilly Coleman. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Vansandt, Roger Morris, R.D. Morris, Wade Ezekiel, Joey Moore, and Lamar Daughtry. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 16, 2019