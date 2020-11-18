A Celebration Remembering the Life of Mr. Benitez O'Bryan Evans "Feezy", 36, of Talladega, Alabama, will be held, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 12 Noon at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor George Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens. There will be a public viewing for Mr. Evans on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega. Benitez O'Bryan Evans, 36, was born on August 9, 1984 to the parentage of Mr. Bennett Evans and Mrs. Carrie Beavers Pointer in Anchorage, Alaska. At an early age, Benitez accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and united with Kelly Springs Baptist Church where he enjoyed being a member of the youth choir. During his youth, Benitez enjoyed numerous sports and activities, but amongst those he excelled in baseball. He was educated in the Talladega City School System. Benitez, affectionately known by his family and friends as "Feezy", was well known and loved. It is often said that one should live without no regrets and Benitez embodied that very concept. He had a deep appreciation for family and the bond that was shared among those that was dearest to him. Of the many relationships that he established, his role as a father was one he took great pride in. Simply because of who he was, Benitez was extremely easy to love. He was known as a laborer, carpenter, and brick mason with Local 559. His last employment was with Masterbrand as a forklift driver. Unexpectedly in the early morning hour on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Benitez answer the call of his Master and transitioned to his eternal home joining his beloved grandparents, Henry and Erma Beavers, Ellis Levert Evans, and Lizzie Kate Chatman. Leaving behind to cherish all his love and precious memories are; a loving devoted mother, Mrs. Carrie Beavers Pointer of Talladega, Alabama; father, Mr. Bennett Evans of Birmingham, Alabama; stepfather, Frank Pointer of Talladega, Alabama; two brothers, Maurice Beavers and Jamarr Evans, of Talladega, Alabama; nephew, Ka'ren Anthony Blalark; dedicated lifetime companion, Tawanekia Wells of Talladega, Alabama; one stepson, Michael Wells; one stepbrother, Frank Pointer; two stepsisters, Jamila (Jeremy)Stockdale and Tameka (Chris) Staples; step grandmother, Joyce Johnson; eight aunts, with his favorite being Lois Hall, Evonda Lee Hutchinson, Autherine Hutchinson, Linda Billingsley, Betty Lou (O.C.) McCain, Debbie Davis, Wendy Cunningham, and Trina Evans; seven uncles, Jerry Hutchinson, Michael (Nola) Beavers, Charles (Sandra) Beavers, Benny (Gloria) Evans, Raymond (Jo Ann) Evans, James (Soneaqua) Pointer and Torrence (Connie) Pointer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends. Benitez will truly be missed in his community by his friends, loved ones, and by all the hearts he has touched. S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Talladega Sheffton M Goodson 256.480.3177





