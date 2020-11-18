Benjamin Charles Rollins Sr., 79, passed away November 15, 2020. Funeral service for Charles will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Munford church of Christ with Shane Clark officiating. He was known by everyone as "Papa", he was very involved with the school as a substitute teacher and youth sports in Munford. He will be remembered for smiling and always "cutting up". Charles was a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Rosemary Foshee Rollins, his daughter, Lisa Rollins Irvin (David); son, Benjie Rollins; brother, Waymon Rollins (Rhonda); sister-in-law, Jane Rollins; grandchildren, Blake Rollins, Lyndsey Stewart, Trey Rollins, Dawson Irvin and Tacha Smith; great-grandchildren, Zaedyn, Myles, Hayden, Bentley, Easton, Bryson, Saryn, Silas and Shiloh. Preceding him death were his parents, Grady and Myrtle Rollins; his brother's, Jimmy "JR" Rollins and Marion Rollins. Pallbearers will be David Irvin, Dawson Irvin, Blake Rollins, Hayden Phillips, Trey Rollins, Derek Phillips and Zaedyn Stewart. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.