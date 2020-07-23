Benjamin Hoyt Brinkley, Jr. passed away on July 17, 2020, in Birmingham, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife Navona, to whom he was married for 77 years. He was born November 18, 1922, in Smyrna, Georgia to Benjamin Hoyt and Era Blackwell Brinkley. He will be interred with military honors at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.
He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army Fourth Service Command from 1941 - 1946 in both the Medical Corps and Infantry. He served in the U.S. and also in France and Germany.
He was graduated from Georgia Tech receiving his B.S (1950) and his M.S. (1952) degrees in Textiles, is a lifetime member of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association, and was a member of Phi Psi honorary textile fraternity.
He was a member since 1951 of the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga, was active in Sunday school, and served as treasurer of the Keystone Bible Class for 22 years. He was the textile chemist for the Avondale Mills and was head of the Dye and Chemical Laboratory for 33 years where his research and experimentation led to the development of thousands of new dye colors. He was a member of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists. Following retirement he served as a volunteer and board member of the Regional Animal Shelter in Sylacauga. He was an enthusiastic golfer and achieved a rare double eagle that delighted both him and his teammates who witnessed it. His garden gave him pleasure for many years and provided vegetables for the delicious meals prepared by his wife.
In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters Karen Pinson and Donna (Tom) Chappell, grandchildren Brad (Milla) Chappell, Alan (Melissa) Chappell, Kathryn Chappell, four great grandchildren Noah, Caroline, Savannah, and Rinnah, and his brother Harold Fowler Brinkley, niece Becky Graham, and great nieces and nephew Marie, Melissa, and James.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.