Benjamin Michael Gatlin, 31, passed away August 16, 2020. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park with Jacky Morgan officiating. The family will have a visitation from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday evening, August 20, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Benjamin was a lifelong resident of Talladega County, former volunteer fireman with the East Providence Volunteer Fire Department, a 2007 graduate of Munford High School and was employed at Lawler Manufacturing in Lincoln. "He was a good man, not afraid to work and will be dearly missed". His survivors include his mother, Irene Gatlin Boyett (Willard); grandparents, Billy and Charlotte Haynes; friends, Jeremy Fowler, Michael Howard, Dell (Sandra) Lawler and Clay (Savannah) Lawler; and a multitude of cousins and friends. Preceding him in death were his father, Mike Gatlin; grandmother, Sara Alice Gatlin; grandfather, Paul L. English and grandmother, Doris English. Those serving as pallbearers will be Clay Lawler, Dell Lawler, Jeremy Fowler, Michael Howard, John Guthrie, Zack Amell, Bill Haynes, Jr. and Bradley Haynes. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct the service.