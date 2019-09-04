The Daily Home

Obituary
Memorial Service for Bennie Bryce Storie, age 81, will be held Thursday, September 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Church. Mr. Storie passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leamon & Florence Storie; step-son, Richard Alan Woods; brother, Wilburn Storie; sister, Jo Herring. He was a member at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and the Bulldog Club at Samford University and Kenny Morgan Foundation. He was a lifelong educator and an avid fisherman. He was well-known for his smile and he always had a joke. He loved having his family around. He is survived by his wife, Annie Jo Storie; sons, Ken (Ann) Storie, Phil (Beth) Storie, Alan (Janet) Martin, Steve (Jonella) Woods; 3 grandchildren, Michael, Bryce, Catherine Storie; 8 Step-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Lakeside Hospice or Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the Storie family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 4, 2019
