Funeral services for Bernice Waldrop, age 89 of Harpersville, will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Adams and Rev. William Rayfield officiating. Burial will follow in Harpersville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. She passed away November 25, 2019 at Village at Cook Springs. She is survived by her sons, Michael Waldrop (Karen) and Barry Waldrop (Melody); grandchildren, Matthew Horsley (Katie), Robert Waldrop, John Richard Waldrop, Robert Sanderson, Racheal Waldrop Seale, Jessie Sanderson, Casey Sanderson, and Katie Sanderson; great-grandchild, Scarlett Horsley; sister, Dorothy Rayfield (William). Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Waldrop. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 28, 2019