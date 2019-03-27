Bertha "Bobby" H. Carroll, age 91, of Sylacauga, passed away March 24, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Ganey Lane Carroll (Joan) and Mathew W. Carroll, daughters, Delores Waites and Terri Carroll Payne (Darrin), grandchildren; Caprice Buttram (Jeremy), Christy Carroll, Laura Vick, Clayton Waites (April), Jordan Payne, Holly Carroll, and Meghan Everard, and nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 2pm. Rev. Rick Deerman to officiate. Pallbearers will be Doug Carroll, Steve Carroll, Larry Carroll, Bill Carroll, Forest Reynolds, and Mike Stewart. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Online Condolences and be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 27, 2019