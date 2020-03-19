Funeral service for Bertha Mae Chatman 60, will be Saturday, March 21, at 3pm at the Freedom Holy Ghost Headquarters with Pastor LaNoah Ealy, officiating. Interment will follow in Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Chatman passed away on March 17, 2020. Family has requested no public visitation. She graduated from Winterboro High School in 1978. Survivors include her husband: Williams L. Chatman; children: Conswelia Phillips, Quentin Allen; grandchildren: Ta'Jayu'on Ragland, Xavier Phillips, Reginald Phillips,Jr., Desmond Phillips, Nathan LoKey, Bryson Allen, Ke'Asia Biggs, Legacy Allen; siblings: Addie (Wayne) McElrath, Marchelle Duncan, Mary J. (Carl) Payne, Patty Curry,Shenick (LaSandra) Hester, Timothy Hester, in-law, other special relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Bertha Garrett Hester, siblings, Charlie Mae Ealy, Alice Duncan, Callie Hester, Ora D. Simmons, James Hester, Levi Wilson, grandparents, J.B. and Ressie Garrett, Sam and Bertha Hester and son in-law, Reginald Phillips, Sr. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020