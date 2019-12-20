Graveside service for Bettie Alice Chappell Smith, age 90, of Sylacauga was Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Marble City Cemetery. Mrs. Smith passed away December 18, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Charles W. Chappell and Johnnie D. Smith. She was a loving, precious mother and grandmother who worked very hard and was a wonderful cook and gardener. Survivors are her Children: Michael Chappell, Deborah Harris, Alicia Chappell Kier, Step-children: Ricky Ogle, Glenda Smith, Janice Dennis, Mark Ogle, Johnny Smith, Tim Smith, Larry Smith, Grandchildren: Chad Chaudron, Chris Harris, Shannah Fowler, Caleb Harris, Brad Chappell, Megan Shugart, Hilary Blankenship and 15 Great Grandchildren. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 20, 2019