The Daily Home

Bettie Alice Chappell Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie Alice Chappell Smith.
Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Obituary
Send Flowers

Graveside service for Bettie Alice Chappell Smith, age 90, of Sylacauga was Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Marble City Cemetery. Mrs. Smith passed away December 18, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Charles W. Chappell and Johnnie D. Smith. She was a loving, precious mother and grandmother who worked very hard and was a wonderful cook and gardener. Survivors are her Children: Michael Chappell, Deborah Harris, Alicia Chappell Kier, Step-children: Ricky Ogle, Glenda Smith, Janice Dennis, Mark Ogle, Johnny Smith, Tim Smith, Larry Smith, Grandchildren: Chad Chaudron, Chris Harris, Shannah Fowler, Caleb Harris, Brad Chappell, Megan Shugart, Hilary Blankenship and 15 Great Grandchildren. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Sylacauga, AL   (256) 245-4361
funeral home direction icon