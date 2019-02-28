Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann Reaves. View Sign

Funeral service for Betty Ann Reaves, 83 of Lincoln will be 2:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Patton's Chapel Church with Shannon Caudle and Clyde Pettus officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-8 pm at the church. Mrs. Reaves is survived by her daughters, Pam Reaves; and Emily Reaves (John Wayne); son, Tommy Reaves (Cindy); grandchildren, Billy Reaves, Shellie Reages and Andi Helms (David), Josh Reaves (Leah), Jake Ford, Josh Ford (Ashley), Jessica Reaves, Jeremiah Taylor (Brooke), and Jennifer Reaves (Johny); great grandchildren, Riley McClain, Kayle McClain, Abby Jo Helms, Hannah Reaves, Taylor Reaves, Clay Ford, Harper Martin and Beau Martin; sister, Faye Lackey (Thomas). Mrs. Reaves is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Billie Reaves; father, John Tom Roberson; mother, Hettie Roberson Medlock; brother, Horace Roberson, and sisters, Eloise Bussey, and Joyce Tillman. Pallbearers will be Billy Reaves, Josh Reaves, David Helms, Don Bussey, Ron Bussey and Jeremiah Taylor. Mrs. Reaves was devoted to her family. She was a member of Patton's Chapel Church for over 50 years, where she was a Sunday School teacher and active in WMU. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed.