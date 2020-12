Betty Fulmer Chandler, 87 of Talladega passed away November 27, 2020.Graveside service was held 1:00pm Monday November 30, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park. David Crowe officiated the service.She was a member of Hepzibah Baptist Church and retired from Palm Beach. She is preceded in death by her husband Fred Chandler, sister Wallis Cowser.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Ken Haynes, granddaughter, Savannah Haynes, grandson, Tyler Gray Haynes, sister, Joyce Knight, brothers, Wayne Fulmer, Roy Fulmer (Yvonne) Jimmy Fulmer, sister-in-law's, Sue Yates (Charles), Peggy Chandler and a host of nieces and nephews.Usrey Talladega directed.Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com